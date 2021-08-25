PITMAN >> Rowan University's football team makes its return to the field after missing the 2020 season and the Profs have been picked third in the 2021 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Preseason Coaches Poll. Rowan is picked behind Salisbury and Montclair State, teams that each competed in the Spring of 2021 and captured their respective divisional titles.
The Profs open the year on Saturday, Sept. 4, on Labor Day weekend, against traditional rival Widener in the annual "Saturday Night Lights" game with a start time of 6 p.m. at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium. Rowan has five home games on the slate this season with the Homecoming game set for Oct. 23 against William Paterson.
Rowan returns seven starters on offense and five on defense from the squad that won three of its final four games to finish with a 4-3 conference record in 2019, while posting an overall mark of 4-6. Among the returning players leading the way are tri-captains QB Mike Husni, LB Tim Hutchison and WR John Maldonado.
Husni threw for 15 touchdowns and 1,802 yards in 2019 and ran for another six scores. Maldonado caught two touchdowns and averaged 15.1 yards per game. Also back on offense is RB Ifreke Andy, who averaged 2.9 yards per game in 2019. Hutchison, who had 28 total tackles last season, is joined on defense by LB Mike Mascioli, who recorded a team-high 75 tackles. Also returning is DB Malachi Winters, who made 39 tackles and had one interception.
NJAC Preseason Coaches Poll- first-place votes in ( )
1. Salisbury (4)
2. Montclair State (2)
3. Rowan
4. Christopher Newport (dark horse)
5. TCNJ (1)
6. William Paterson