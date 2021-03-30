Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

A few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.