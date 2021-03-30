NEW ORLEANS, LA. >> The Rowan University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams are ranked in the first week of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Rating Index.
The men are sixth in the national rankings with 122.30 points and second (852.91) in the Atlantic Region behind Ithaca College (928.47). The women are ranked sixth in the Atlantic Region and have 398.02 points
The rankings are compiled by a mathematical formula based on the NCAA Division III Descending Order Lists. Marks from previous seasons are included until enough data can be drawn from the current season and current freshmen are not included in the rankings until they compete in an outdoor meet.
The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the race for a national title. Ranking points do not equate with points that will be scored at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
This week, the Profs host the Oscar Moore Invitational on Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. In addition to Rowan, the meet includes Georgian Court, Holy Family, Lincoln, Rutgers-Newark, Stevens Institute of Technology and The College of New Jersey.