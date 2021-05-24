NEW ORLEANS, LA >> The Rowan men’s track & field team had 15 student-athletes that were selected to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Atlantic All-Region Team.
The Profs honored were Nana Agyemang (long jump, 4x100 meter relay), Ian Bain (discus), Jah’mere Beasley (100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 meter relay, 4x400 meter relay), Justin Bishop (200 meters, 400 meters, 4x400 meter relay), Donovan Clement (4x100 meter relay) Amara Conte (4x400 meter relay), Earnest Daniel (high jump), Joe DeVito (400 meter hurdles), Ahmir Johnson (long jump and triple jump), Soham Kolli (high jump), Julio Lebron (javelin), Dan McAleavey (javelin), Julian Pratt (100 meters, 4x100 meter relay), Edgar Rosa (javelin) and Francis Terry (200 meters, 400 meters, 4x400 meter relay).
The top-five individuals in each event and the top-three relays from the region receive All-Region honors. In the Atlantic Region, Agyemang had the top performance in the long jump with 24’ 9” (7.54 m). He was named the conference’s Thomas M. Gerrity Most Outstanding Athlete. Agyemang was the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) long jump champion with 23’ 7.25” (7.19 m). He was also on the winning 4x100 meter relay (41.32). Agyemang has qualified for nationals in the long jump.
The 4x100 meter relay ran the region’s best time (41.32) and included Pratt, Clement, Beasley and Agyemang. At the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational, the 4x400 meter relay of Conte, Beasley, Bishop and Terry had its top result (3:12.35), which was first in the region. Both relays have qualified for the national championships.
In the discus, Bain finished first in the region with a throw of 167’ 4” (51.01 m) at the Fast Times Before Finals. He will compete at the NCAA Championships. Bain was the NJAC champion with 148’ 3” (45.19 m).
Beasley had the top times in the region in the 100 (10.48) and 200 (21.18) meter dashes. He was chosen the NJAC Outstanding Track Athlete. Beasley won (21.79) the 200 meter dash and was second (10.85) in the 100 meter dash at the conference championships. He will run in both events at nationals.
In the region, Bishop was third (48.62) in the 400 meters and fifth (21.79) in the 200 meters. He earned All-Conference second team in the 200 meters (22.05) and 400 meters (48.62). Daniel and Kolli were tied for fourth in the region. Both had a height of 6’ 6.75” (2.00 m) in the high jump. Daniel was an All-Conference second team member.
DeVito’s time of 54.14 in the 400 meter hurdles was fourth in the region. He won the NJAC title with that time. Johnson finished second in the long jump (24’ 6.5”, 7.48 m) and triple jump (48’ 3.5”, 14.72 m). He was a member of the NJAC second team iin the long jump and triple jump. Johnson has qualified for nationals in both events.
In the javelin, McAleavey was first in the region while Rosa and Lebron were third and fourth respectively. McAleavey had a throw of 204’ 7” (62.36 m) at the Stockton Invitational. Rosa’s 197’ 4” (60.14 m) came at the Fast Times Before Finals and Lebron had 193’ 7” (59.00) at the Bill Fritz Invitational. McAleavey earned All-Conference second team while Rosa was on the third team. All three student-athletes will compete in the javelin at nationals.
Pratt finished second in the region. He recorded a time of 10.63 in the 100 meter dash at the Rowan Last Chance Meet and qualified for nationals. Terry was fourth (21.77) in the region in the 200 meters and fifth (49.10) in the 400 meters.
This year, the Rowan men’s track & field team won its sixth straight NJAC Championships.