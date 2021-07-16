GLASSBORO >> The Rowan men’s soccer team will return to action in the Fall of 2021, after more than a year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the opening game set for September 1 at Johns Hopkins.
For the 2021 season, the Profs return a strong group from the 2019 squad which was ranked 15th in the nation and reached the NCAA Sweet 16. Among the leaders of the talented squad are forwards Jay Vandermark (12 goals) and Chad Yates (9 points), goalkeeper James Weinberg and defender Aaron Robertson.
The Profs will play in a pair of early-season tournaments, starting with the Drew University Fall Festival on Sept. 5 and 6, as they will face SUNY New Paltz in the opener. After a road game at York, Pa., Rowan will take part in the Haverford College Tournament, facing the host team on Sept. 11 and Washington, Md. on Sept. 12.
Rowan’s home opener, and the first game on campus since Nov. 2, 2019, is set for Sept. 15 when the Profs host SUNY Westbury.
“We have another strong schedule on tap for 2021. Our program looks to play the best teams in the country out-of-conference. The mix of a tough non-conference schedule and the challenge of the NJAC (New Jersey Athletic Conference) will prepare our team at a high level,” said head coach Scott Baker, who in six seasons as led Rowan to an 84-35-6 record.
The conference season gets underway on Sept. 18 when Rowan travels to Ramapo. The Profs will then play three consecutive home games, starting on Sept. 25 vs. Rutgers-Newark, followed by TCNJ on Sept. 29 and NJCU on Oct. 2.
League play continues with a road game at William Paterson on Oct. 9, a home game with Stockton on Oct. 13 and a visit to Kean on Oct. 16.
Rowan will play its final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 23 against Montclair State and will close out the regular season at Rutgers-Camden on Oct. 27.
The NJAC Championship will begin on Oct. 30 with first-round play, with the semifinals set for Nov. 3 and the final to take place on Nov. 6.