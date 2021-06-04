CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA >> The seventh-ranked Rowan baseball team begins its bid for the national championship on Friday, June 4 when it faces Wheaton College in its opening game of the NCAA Division III World Series at 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT), at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium here. It marks the Profs’ first appearance in the championship round since 2005 and the sixth in school history.
Rowan (29-4) and Wheaton (20-5) will play in the third game of the day after the teams in Pool A face off. Washington U. St. Louis will take on Johns Hopkins at 11:00 a.m. ET, followed by St. Thomas (MN) against Adrian at 2:15 p.m. ET. Rowan and Wheaton are in Pool B and that game will precede the Salisbury vs. SUNY-Cortland contest scheduled for 8:45 p.m.
The winner of the Rowan-Wheaton game will play at 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday night, while the loser will play at 5:30 p.m.
Rowan Radio (WGLS 89.7 FM, wgls.rowan.edu) will broadcast all of the Profs’ games with the broadcast team of Gary Erdelyi and Kayla Santiago calling the action live from Cedar Rapids. Video streaming and live stats for every game of the tournament can be found at NCAA.com.
Rowan (29-4) owns an all-time record of 68-50 in 27 appearances in the NCAA Championship with national titles in 1978 and 1979. After winning the 2021 NJAC Championship, the Profs were placed into the NCAA Marietta Ohio Regional and won four straight last weekend to advance to the World Series.