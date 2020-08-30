GLASSBORO >> Rowan University cross country and track athlete Anthony Raisley was awarded the Robert A. Harris and James Sr. Shornock Scholarships.
The Robert A. Harris Scholarship was established in 1999 in memory of Robert “Bob” Harris (’61), former Director of Civic and Governmental Relations, to recognize his commitment and dedication to Rowan University and its athletic programs for 30 years. It is given to a student who has demonstrated academic excellence and is active in the Rowan Community. The James Sr. Shonock is awarded to a junior or senior History major with a minimum 3.2 grade point average.
Harris excelled in baseball and basketball and he also lettered in football. Harris was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1961 after graduation and played one year of minor league baseball. He was a top-notch area semi-pro player and was inducted into the University’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.
“We are proud of Anthony’s achievements in the classroom as well as the improvement he has shown throughout his running career at Rowan,” stated Rowan cross country and track & field coach Dustin Dimit. “He is a great example of what it means to be a student-athlete. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in his final year and as he moves forward into his career.”
The senior, a graduate of Middletown South High School, has competed for the cross country team for two seasons and the track and field teams for three years. He is a Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction and a New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic honorable mention selection. Raisley was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society.
The senior is a history major with a concentration in United States history. Raisley has minors in entrepreneurship, international studies and new media. He earned a certificate of undergraduate study in Italian. The Middletown native is a digital content contributor to the University’s social media team and an admissions ambassador for the admission’s office.
Other local college notes:
The following local students were awarded a degree from Cabrini (Pa.) University: Harrison Schadt of Marlton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Jena Braungart of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Pre-K-4 with Special Education Pre-K-8 and Connor Tustin of Southampton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Comm/Social Media.
Alanna Goldman of Mount Laurel (Bachelor of Arts, Journalism, Graduated with Distinction) and Zachary Solles of Mount Laurel (Bachelor of Arts, Economics) have received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Kyra Connolly of Marlton participated as a member of Alvernia (Pa.) University's Student Occupational Therapy Association while studying Occupational Therapy during the 2019-20 school year.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the Loyola University Maryland: Jessica Clancy of Marlton, Joseph Sawn of Marlton, Michael DelMastro of Marlton, Kristen Sobocinski of Marlton, Camille Marsdale of Mount Laurel, Kyra Berry of Mount Laurel, Michelle Tran of Mount Laurel, Vanessa Alessi of Medford, Ewan Larkin of Medford, Abigail Loughlin of Medford and Grayce Heinemann of Shamong.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alvernia (Pa.) University: Sean Barnard of Southampton (Health Care Science), Sara Campbell of Mount Laurel (Athletic Training), Eileen Kenny of Medford (Nursing) and Jacob Mesey of Marlton (Sport Management).
Pat Hurley of Medford, Sarah Barakat of Mount Laurel, Jim Conlow of Mount Laurel and Alexandria Lennox of Shamong have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Kevin Jenkins of Medford graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Criminal Justice BA from Bloomsburg (Pa.) University.