PITMAN >> Rowan University softball player Emily August and track & field athletes Nana Agyemang and Nick Kokolis earned New Jersey Athlete of the Week (NJAC) honors.
August (senior, Mahwah) was named the NJAC Pitcher of the Week while Agyemang was selected the NJAC Track Athlete of the Week. Kokolis was chosen the NJAC Rookie of the Week.
A senior, August recorded the win in an 8-0 five inning shutout in the first game against Stockton University. She pitched a perfect four innings and totaled a career-high eight strikeouts. August came in for the final two outs in the second Stockton game and earned a save.
This season, she has a 2-1 record with a 1.38 earned run average (ERA). August had compiled 22 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. In the conference, she ranked second in strikeouts, third in opposing batting average (.127) and fourth in ERA.
At the Stockton Invitational, Agyemang (freshman, Parsippany) won the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 11.34 and 22.37 respectively. The freshman also ran on the winning 4x100 meter relay that finished in 41.67. Agyemang is ranked in the NCAA Division III top 50 in the 200 meters and the 4x100 meter relay is first in the nation.
Kokolis (sophomore, Cherry Hill) took first place in the discus with a throw of 151’ 3.35” (46.11). He came in fifth in the hammer (137’ 3”, 41.84 m) and shot put (40’ 4.6”, 12.31 m).