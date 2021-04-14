GLASSBORO >> Four Rowan University student-athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) weekly honors for April 12 – Alex Kokos (baseball); Sonia Sharma (softball); Earnest Daniel (men’s track & field) and Francis Terry (track & field).
Kokos (Wayne, NJ/Wayne Valley HS) was named the NJAC Baseball Player of the Weeks as he reached a career milestone by recording his 200th career hit in the 14-11 win over Rutgers-Newark in the first game of a doubleheader on April 10. Kokos went 4-for-5 with three runs, two RBI and two doubles in that game and was 3-for-4 in the night cap with one run, two RBI and two doubles. In #20 Rowan’s four wins last week, he batted .588 (10-for-17) with seven runs scored, eight RBI and six doubles. The senior second baseman now has 204 hits in his career and is chasing the school record of 288 held by Mike Rucci.
Sharma (Mahwah, NJ/Immaculate Heart Acad.) was the league's Softball Player of the Week as she led the Profs in a 4-0 week by batting .692 and contributing six runs, three doubles and one RBI. The senior second baseman went 5-for-7 in the doubleheader sweep at William Paterson and in the doubleheader against NJCU, was 3-for-4 with three runs scored in the second game. Sharma currently tops the Profs in batting with a .516 average.
Terry (Laurel Springs, NJ/Sterling HS), the Track Athlete of the Week, was a member of the Profs’ winning 4x400 relay team at the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester, which clocked a 13:15.86, for the second-best time in Division III and the top time in the NJAC. The senior then finished second in the 400 meters in a time of 49.10 that ranks second in the conference.
Daniel (Woolwich, NJ/Kingsway Regional) earned the Field Athlete of the Week award as he won the high jump at the Butler Invitational with a mark of 2.00m, which is tied as the best in the conference and tied for 10th in Division III. The senior also placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 13.52, which ranks fourth in the NJAC.