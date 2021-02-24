GLASSBORO >> Rowan University Athletics has announced that it will return to competition in early March for the sports of baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, after being idle for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to maintain a safe environment and follow state guidelines, fans for all five sports’ competitions on campus will be limited to two parents or guardians per Rowan student-athletes. Guests of visiting teams will not be permitted to attend any events on Rowan’s campus.
Live streaming broadcasts for all home games in baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse will be available via the school’s website, RowanAthletics.com.
"This marks a return to the fields and the track after a long year away due to the pandemic and we're grateful to Rowan's administration and staff who have worked tirelessly to make this a reality," said Dr. John Giannini, director of athletics. "We're especially appreciative of the support from those in Student Health Services and the Wellness Center which are providing the testing necessary to follow the NCAA's Resocialization Recommendations for the Return to Sport policy."
The Profs’ women’s lacrosse team will open the 2021 athletics season on March 3 when it hosts Salisbury, marking the first competition for any Rowan team since March 12, 2020. The baseball team will open the season on the road on March 9 at Wilkes College, and play its first home game on March 18 against Cabrini. The Profs’ softball team begins the year on March 13 with a pair of games versus Washington College and Lynchburg in Salisbury, MD, and opens its home slate on March 18 hosting Penn State-Abington.
Rowan’s men’s and women’s track teams will begin competition on March 26 by traveling to Stockton. The Profs' teams will host three meets this season, on April 3, April 17 and May 2.