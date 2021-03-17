GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University softball team swept Muhlenberg College, 5-3 and 6-3 in the home opener on a cold and wet afternoon March 16. The second game was called after five innings on account of darkness.
Shortstop Payton MacNair led the Profs (4-2) in the opener with thee hits, a triple, three RBI and one run. Right hander Cate Thomas (2-1) was the winning pitcher and Alexa Saccomanno earned the save. Left fielder Morgan Zane and catcher Cali Kramer each had one hit and one RBI.
For Muhlenberg (0-2), Sarah Karmazyn was three for four with a double, one RBI and one run. Designated player Lauren Griggs and catcher Genna Cicchetti had one hit and one RBI apiece.
Rowan led 4-0 after two runs in the second and fourth innings. Kraemer drove in one run in the second with a single and MacNair had a RBI base hit. In the fourth, MacNair knocked in both runs with a triple.
The Mules scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth. The Profs’ final run came in the sixth. Zane doubled, scoring MacNair.
In the second game, designated player Kelly Duffy contributed with three hits in three at bats and three RBI. Catcher Cali Kraemer added one hit and two RBI. Right hander Emily August got the win on the mound.
Right fielder Sabrina Reichelt and left fielder Kersti Svenningsen each posted one hit and one RBI for Muhlenberg. Svenningsen also scored one run.
In the first inning, second baseman Breanna Bryant scored on a sac fly by Kramer. Rowan led 3-0 after two runs in the third. MacNair led off with a triple. Duffy singled in MacNair and Bryant. The Mules had one run in the top of the fourth and the Profs answered with three in the bottom half. Center fielder Rebecca Lombardo crossed the plate on an error while Duffy and Kraemer recorded back-to-back RBI single. Muhlenberg scored two runs in the fifth.