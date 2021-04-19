GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University softball team swept No. 20 Kean University, 6-1 and 4-3, in a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader Sunday.
The Profs are 18-4 overall with a 14 game win streak. They are undefeated in the New Jersey Athletic Conference with a 12-0 mark. The Cougars are 16-4 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
In the opener, left fielder Morgan Zane led Rowan with two hits, a home run, three RBI and two runs. First baseman Mackenzie Short contributed with a double and two RBI. Shortstop Payton MacNair chipped in with a double, one RBI and one run.
Emily August was the winning pitcher. She (7-1) had a perfect game going into the top of the seventh inning when right fielder Paige Metz had a lead off home run. August ended up only allowing two hits. Kean pitcher Taryn DiGiacomo (8-2) totaled 10 strikeouts in the loss.
Zane blasted a three run shot in the first inning, scoring MacNair and second baseman Sonia Sharma. In the second, MacNair drove in center fielder Rebecca Lombardo with a double. Short doubled home Zane and designated player Kelly Duffy in the third inning.
August earned the win on the mound in relief in the second contest. She (8-1) threw the final two innings. Rowan scored the winning run in the sixth inning. With one out, third baseman Breanna Bryant hit a double to left field and MacNair followed with a single up the middle. Sharma had a bunt single and Bryant crossed the plate.
Sharma ended the game with two hits and three RBIs. MacNair was three for three at the plate with two runs. Zane added two hits and one RBI while Bryant had two hits.
Kean scored all three runs in the fifth to tie the score. Shortstop Maddie Carlson had a two RBI double and third baseman Nicole Vassallo followed with a RBI single.
The Profs were ahead 3-0 after scoring one run in the first, third and fourth innings. In the first, MacNair came home on Sharma’s base hit. Zane posted a RBI single in the third and scored MacNair. Lombardo touched the plate in the fourth on Sharma’s sac fly.