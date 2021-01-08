GLASSBORO >> Rowan University athletic director John Giannini, Ph.D announced the cancellation of the winter sports season in a statement Jan. 6.
The statements is as follows:
"It is with mixed emotions that I announce the cancellation of Rowan’s winter athletics season, as well as plans to play last semester’s fall sports this coming spring. With coronavirus infection rates rising locally and nationally, I have recommended that we put the health and well-being of our student-athletes and University community ahead of all else.
We know this is a great disappointment to many, particularly our student-athletes looking forward to their senior seasons, but the decision was made only after careful consideration of NCAA safety, competition and travel protocols.
The sports teams impacted are men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track & field and volleyball. We had hoped some fall programs might play this coming spring, but that is no longer feasible under current conditions.
Rowan Athletics will continue its commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for all student-athletes to participate in skills training, as well as strength and conditioning sessions, during the spring semester, beginning Jan. 25.
A decision about the status of competition for the Profs' spring teams —baseball, women's lacrosse, softball, and men's and women's outdoor track & field —will be made in the near future. We fully expect that with more people getting vaccinated in the late spring and summer that we will be able to return to a more traditional sports seasons for student-athletes and fans this coming fall."