SALISBURY, Md. >> Fourth-ranked Salisbury took over in the first half en route to an 18-6 win over Rowan in women's lacrosse action on Wednesday afternoon.
Salisbury (7-0) scored the first two goals of the game before Julia Grlica got the Profs on the board with a free position tally. The Sea Gulls then scored 11 in a row to take a 13-1 lead at halftime in the second meeting of the teams.
Trailing 14-1 early in the second half, Rowan (1-3) scored three straight with unassisted goals from Elise Cohan, Johanna Diehl and Ashley Lechiter.
Rowan closed out the scoring in the game with an unassisted goals by Ashley Lechliter and a tally by Erin Renshaw with the assist from Shannen Sterner.
The Profs return home on Tuesday, March 30 when they will host Stockton in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. at Coach Wackar Stadium. NJAC play begins on April 3 when Rowan will travel to Stockton for a game that counts in the league standings.