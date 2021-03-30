GLASSBORO >> Senior Ashley Lechliter scored four goals but it wasn't enough as Rowan fell to Stockton, 14-9, in non-conference action tonight at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium.
With the Profs trailing 7-4 at halftime, Elise Cohan got Rowan (2-4) on the board in the second half with two straight goals to pull the home team within 7-6. Stockton (1-0) then answered with two of its own to build its lead up to 9-6.
Lechliter scored her second goal of the night to get the Profs within 10-7, before Stockton netted three consecutive goals to increase the advantage to 13-7.
Lechliter tallied another to cut Rowan's deficit to 13-8 with under seven minutes to play but the Ospreys added one with 4:30 remaining to put the game out of reach.
Cohan had three goals for Rowan, senior Julia Grlica handed out three assists and Dara Hennessy and Julianna Corson had one goal apiece.
Stockton was led by Jennifer Toal's four goals with Allie Bremer adding three.
The teams traded goals early in the first half and were tied, 4-4, at 13:01, before Stockton ended the first half scoring three straight to take a 7-4 lead at halftime.
Lechliter and classmates Grlica and Hennessy were honored prior to the game for "Senior Day" which was celebrated early this season, as Rowan has two more home games on the schedule - April 13 and April 24.
Though the teams are NJAC rivals, this game does not count in the conference standings. Rowan's next game is at Stockton on April 6, which will mark the opening of NJAC play for both teams.