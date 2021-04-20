PITMAN >> A total of six Rowan University student-athletes have earned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) weekly honors for April 19, including three members of the softball team. Emily August, Payton MacNair and Cat Thomas are the softball award winners, with Jah'mere Beasley and Julio Lebron earning honors in track and Eli Atiya receiving recognition in baseball.
Atiya (Cherry Hill, NJ/Cherry Hill West) was named the conference’s Rookie Pitcher of the Week as the sophomore threw seven scoreless innings and struck out eight in the 6-0 win over William Paterson. He gave up four hits and walked only one batter to up his record to 3-1 on the year for the 17th-ranked Profs, who are 11-3 and 9-1 in league play.
August (Mahwah, NJ/Mahwah) was chosen as the NJAC’s Pitcher of the Week as she went 4-0 on the mound during the Profs’ 6-0 week, while posting 12 strikeouts, an ERA of 0.88 and a .167 opposing batting average. The senior had wins over Stockton, Ramapo and a pair of victories against Kean as she went seven innings in the first game and threw the last two innings in the second game of the doubleheader. August is 8-1 overall with a 0.84 ERA and 52 strikeouts for Rowan, which is 18-4 and 10-0 in the NJAC and is in the midst of a 14-game winning streak.
MacNair (Cinnaminson, NJ/Cinnaminson), a freshman shortstop, was the team’s top hitter in the six games, batting .550 with a team-high nine runs scored. She had at least one hit in all six games while totaling four doubles and three RBI. MacNair, who is hitting .411 on the year and leads the team with 23 runs, drove in three runs in the second win over Kean (4-3).
Thomas (Pompton Plains, NJ/Immaculate Heart) put together a 2-0 week for the Profs with wins over Stockton and Ramapo, as she posted a 1.31 ERA and .195 opposing batting average. The freshman righthander also helped herself at the plate, hitting a three-run home run in the 8-0 win over Stockton.
Beasley (Camden, NJ/Sterling) earns NJAC Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. At Rowan’s Bill Fritz Invitational, the sophomore established new personal bests in the 200m (21.30) and 100m (10.80) as he won both races. His 200-meter time is the best in the conference and region and ranks second in DIII, while his time in the 100m is also ranked first in the conference and region, and 14th in DIII. Beasley also ran on the Profs’ winning 4x400m relay team.
Lebron (West New York, NJ/Memorial) was named the conference’s Field Athlete of the Week after he garnered a pair of second-place finishes in the javelin and high jump. His throw of 59.00m ranks second in the conference and region and sixth in DIII, while his mark in the high jump (1.88m) is fifth in the NJAC and 11th in the region.