PITMAN >> Four Rowan University student-athletes have earned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) weekly honors for April 26 – Justin Bishop and Ahmir Johnson (men’s track & field); Nicole Notarianni (women’s track & field); and Payton MacNair (softball).
Bishop (Egg Harbor City/Mainland), a senior, was named the Men’s Track Athlete of the Week as he helped the Profs’ 4x400 relay team place second at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational behind host Penn. He ran the best split on the Profs’ relay (3:12:16), which owns the fastest time in NCAA Division III.
Johnson (Penllyn, PA/Wissahickon) earned the Rookie of the Week award as placed first in the high jump at the Philadelphia Metropolitan meet. The freshman posted his winning leap of 14.72m on his final attempt, which stands as the best in the conference and ranks third in NCAA DIII.
Notarianni (Kendall Park, NJ/South Brunswick) earned Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honors as she was the top Division III finisher in her individual event at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational. The senior clocked a 14.89 in the 100 hurdles to place sixth behind five Division I student-athletes and she also ran on the Profs’ sprint medley relay which finished seventh.
MacNair (Cinnaminson, NJ/Cinnaminson) was named the league’s Softball Rookie of the Week topped the No. 21 Profs in a 3-1 week by batting .615 with six runs and a 1.385 slugging percentage. In an 8-2 win vs. TCNJ, she had a solo home run that started Rowan's comeback as the Profs trailed 2-1. On the week, the freshman shortstop totaled three doubles, two triples and one home run.