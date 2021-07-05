GLASSBORO >> Rowan University head baseball coach Mike Dickson has been named the ABCA/ATEC NCAA Divison III Mid-Atlantic Region Coach of the Year, receiving the award for the first time in his career.
This season, Dickson led Rowan to an NCAA Regional Championship and to its first NCAA Division III World Series since 2005. He guided the Profs to the second New Jersey Athletic Conference Championship during his tenure, and the 17th in school history, while earning the top seed in the NCAA Marietta Regional. Dickson also received th conference's Coach of the Year award for the first time.
Rowan went 29-6 overall and 17-1 in conference play and finished the year ranked seventh in the nation in the D3Baseball.com poll, its highest ranking since the inaugural poll in 2010.
He has compiled a 180-80 record in seven years at Rowan, which includes four appearances in the NCAA Regionals. The former Prof All-American has amassed an overall head coaching record of 511-164 in 16 years, counting nine successful seasons in the junior college ranks at Rowan College at Gloucester County.
The ABCA/ATEC Coaches of the Year are selected in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school. Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America and Coach of the Year Committees.
The ABCA/ATEC National and Regional Coaches of the Year will be honored on Friday, Jan. 7 in the main clinic hall prior to the start of clinics at the 78th annual ABCA Convention, which will be held Jan. 6-9, 2022, in Chicago, Ill.