CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA >> Rowan University sophomore pitcher Eli Atiya has been named to the 2021 NCAA Division III College World Series All-Tournament Team as the Profs made their sixth all-time appearance in the championship.
The lefthander from Cherry Hill (Cherry Hill West), pitched 7.1 innings in the Profs' 4-2 season-ending loss to SUNY Cortland, striking out six and walking only one batter.
On the season, Atiya posted a 9-2 record and a team-high 72 strikeouts, while owning a 1.68 ERA. The loss to Cortland was his only one during the postseason.
Atiya was also recognized this season as an All-American Honorable Mention by D3baseball.com. He received ABCA All-Mid-Atlantic Region First Team honors as well as selection to the NJAC All-Conference First Team.
Rowan made its first appearance in the World Series since 2005, having won the NCAA Marietta Regional. The Profs also captured the NJAC Championship and finished the year with a 29-6 record after falling to Wheaton and Cortland in the World Series.