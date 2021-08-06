NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. >> Rowan University’s Lauren Ferriola, Dara Hennessy, Gianna Rusk and Rachael Sepcic have been named to the 2021 IWLCA Division III Academic Honor Roll, as selected by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
The Profs were among 766 student-athletes from 282 different institutions to be honored, as juniors and seniors who have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or greater.
Ferriola (Berlin/Eastern), a junior exercise science major, started 10 games for the Profs this season on defense and picked up five ground balls and three caused turnovers. She received NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention in 2021 in her first season after transferring into Rowan.
Hennessy (Marmora/Ocean City), a senior elementary education major, was Rowan’s fifth leading scorer with 12 goals and four assists, while she also compiled seven ground balls. The team co-captain, who had a season-high three goals in a win over Kean, also earned NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Athlete Honor Society in 2021.
A biological science/psychology major, Rusk (Westmont/Haddon Township) served as one of the Profs’ co-captains this year. The junior defender played in seven games, posting six ground balls and two caused turnovers, and has earned Rowan Scholar-Athlete recognition for the past few years. Rusk was also inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Athlete Honor Society in 2021.
In her first season with the Profs after transferring to Rowan, Sepcic (Robbinsville/Robbinsville) saw action in five games. A junior marketing major, she earned NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention this year.
The Profs’ women’s lacrosse team was also recognized as a 2020-21 IWLCA Academic Honor Squad, as one of the 285 schools across all three NCAA Divisions, and the NAIA, which posted a team GPA of 3.2 or higher for the academic year.