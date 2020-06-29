GLASSBORO >> Rowan University recently honored its finest with the annual Rowan Athletics Awards for 2019-20, that were presented in a virtual broadcast. During the presentation, the Profs’ All-Americans and New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) special award winners were also recognized.
Nick Schooley (Baseball) and Nicole Herrara (Track & Field) were the recipients of the Athletic Director’s Scholar-Athlete Award, going to the male and female student-athletes who own the highest cumulative grade-point averages.
Schooley (Marlton, NJ/Cherokee) was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 First Team for the second consecutive year. The shortstop is a three-time selection to the Philadelphia Academic All-Area and NJAC All-Academic Teams, and is a three-time Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction. An electrical and computer engineering major, Schooley has maintained a 3.73 grade-point average.
Herrara (Lake Hiawatha, NJ/Parsippany) competed for both the cross country and track teams during her four years. An inductee into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society, she also received NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention and has been cited as a Rowan Scholar-Athlete. Herrara graduated with her bachelor’s degree in accounting while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average.
Austin Kearney (Basketball) and Jason Meuermann (Cross Country/Track & Field) were the co-winners of the Joy Solomen Award for male student-athletes with Megan Jacobi (Volleyball) winning the honor for female student-athletes. The Solomen Award is presented to the male and female student-athletes who possess strong leadership qualities and exhibit dedication and passion to Rowan Athletics.
Kearney (Monroeville, NJ/Gloucester County Christian) earned 2020 All-NJAC Honorable Mention as he averaged a career-best 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Profs, who reached the NJAC Semifinals. Named the conference’s Player of the Week once this past season, Kearney was recognized twice as a Rowan Scholar-Athlete during his career and was among the Profs’ graduating student-athletes this past May.
Muermann (Marlton, NJ/Cherokee), a team captain for both the cross country and track and field teams, earned All-NJAC Second Team honors in cross country this past season. Also a distance runner on the Profs’ track team, Muermann has received NJAC All-Academic Honorable Mention for multiple years. A graduate with his degree in mechanical engineering, he is an inductee into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society was named a Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction.
Jacobi (Brick, NJ/Nazareth Area (PA)), a three-time All-Conference honoree, earned All-NJAC Second Team honors this season for the second year in a row. The team co-captain was among the league’s leader in kills per set and total points per set. She is a four-time Rowan Scholar-Athlete and in 2020, was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Athlete Honor Society. Jacobi graduated with her degree in marketing and supply chain and logistics.
Casey Wagner (Field Hockey) was chosen to receive the Mary Rice Award, given to the female student-athlete who possesses excellence in athletic ability, attitude and dedication to her sport, while also demonstrating high moral and ethical standards.
The NJAC Defensive Player of the Year, Wagner (Sicklerville, NJ/Timber Creek Regional) was named to the All-America Third Team to the South Atlantic All-Region First Team. The midfielder also earned numerous academic honors including selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 At-Large Team, the Philadelphia Academic All-Area Team and the NFHCA Academic Squad. Wagner, who earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering while posting a 3.98 GPA, was Rowan’s Woman of the Year and was awarded the Clarence Slater Medallion for Excellence in Chemical Engineering.
Chad Shire (Swimming & Diving) is the recipient of the Michael Briglia Award, given to the male student-athlete who possesses excellence in athletic ability, attitude and dedication to his sport, while also demonstrating high moral and ethical standards.
Shire (Mullica Hill, NJ/Kingsway Regional) earned All-America honors in both the one-meter and three-meter diving in 2020 while winning the one-meter event at the NCAA Northeast/South Regional. The NJAC Diver of the Year and All-Conference First Team selection, Shire won the three-meter dive at the Metropolitan Championships and was named the Diver of the Meet. A recent graduate with his bachelor’s degree in psychological science, he was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and voted onto the Philadelphia Academic All-Area Team.
Kristiina Castagnola (Field Hockey) and Sidney McLeod-Whitener (Track & Field) were the co-winners of the Shirley O’Day Award, presented to the female student-athlete who is in good academic standing and demonstrates outstanding athletic achievement, leadership in women’s sports and/or campus, cooperation and a good general attitude.
A sophomore, Castagnola (Voorhees/Eastern Regional) was chosen to the All-America Second team while also receiving her second consecutive selection to the South Atlantic All-Region First team. A two-time NJAC All-Conference First Team honoree, she scored 37 points this season as a midfielder. The communication studies major also earned NFHCA Academic Squad and Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction honors.
McLeod-Whitener (Philadelphia, PA/Friends Central) was a member of the first-place 4 x 200-meter relay team at the All-Atlantic Region Indoor Championships that broke the meet and venue records. The junior earned All-NJAC honors in 2020, with a first-place finish was a member of the 4 x 100-meter relay team and a second-place finish in the 100 meters. McLeod-Whitener is a civil and environmental engineering major who has been recognized as a Rowan Scholar-Athlete.
Kevin Gillooly (Swimming & Diving) earned the Richard Wackar Award, which is presented to the male student-athlete who is in good academic standing and demonstrates outstanding athletic achievement, leadership in men’s sports and/or campus, cooperation and a good general attitude.
Gillooly (Cherry Hill, NJ/Cherry Hill East) received All-America honors in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, as well as three relays for the Profs. He was the 2020 NJAC Swimmer of the Year and the Metropolitan Championships Swimmer of the Meet for the second straight season. In addition to winning three individual events at the Mets and improving on his school-record times in two events, Gillooly was an NJAC All-Conference performer in a total of six events. A Rowan Scholar-Athlete, the junior is a health and exercise science major.