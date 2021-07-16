PITMAN >> Rowan University sophomore track and field standout Jah'mere Beasley has been named the 2020-21 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Male Athlete of the Year. He becomes the first-ever recipient of this award from the Rowan men's track and field program.
Beasley (Sterling/Camden) is also the Profs' first NJAC Athlete of the Year since Shilah Snead of the softball team captured it in 2015-16 and, and he's the first Rowan student-athlete to win the Male Athlete of the Year Award since baseball player Ryan Kulik won it in 2007-08.
The NJAC Board of Athletic Administrators votes for the recipients of the NJAC Female and Male Athlete of the Year honors. To be eligible for nomination, student-athletes must have at least a 2.5 GPA and own at least sophomore academic status.
"We are so excited to see Jah'mere honored as the NJAC Male Athlete of the Year. Jah'mere had an exceptional season breaking or tying multiple Rowan records, being named the Atlantic Region and NJAC Track Athlete of the Year, and earning multiple All-American awards," said Rowan head coach Dustin Dimit. "Even more impressive is his leadership on the team, success in the classroom, and dedication to his family. Jah'mere went above and beyond this year staying home during the pandemic and working a job, helping his siblings with online classes, and still finding time to excel in the classroom and on the track. We are excited for him to receive this honor and look forward to what he accomplishes in the future as well!"
Beasley's list of accomplishments this season was impressive. He finished as the NCAA runner-up in the 200 meters, and earned All-America honors for both the 200 meters and the 4x100 meter relay at the national championship. He was an NCAA qualifier in a total of four events, including the 100m, 200, 4x100, and 4x400 relays, and competed in three.
Beasley entered the NCAA championship with the No. 2 qualifying time in the 100 and No. 4 qualifying time in the 200. He was also on a 4x400 meter relay that posted the nation's seventh-fastest qualifying time and a 4x100 relay that entered with the nation's 14th-fastest time.
He earned NJAC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year honors after capturing the conference title in the 200 meters and 4x100 meter relay and finishing runner-up in the 100 meters. The 200 title was the second of his career after he won the indoor 200 as a freshman in 2019-20.
He posted Rowan program records in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes this season, running a 10.60 in the 100 at the Rowan Last Chance Meet and tying the previous 200 record with a time of 20.18.
Beasley is also successful in the classroom, and maintains a GPA of over 3.0 in Rowan's Sports Communication & Media program.