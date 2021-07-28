Rowan’s Korie Hague (Vineland/Vineland) has been named to the 2021 Academic All-America Division III Softball Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
She becomes the sixth Academic All-America honoree in Rowan softball history and the first since 2016, when Shilah Snead earned selection to the Second Team. Overall, Hague’s selection marks the 30th time a Rowan student-athlete has been named an Academic All-America, dating back to 1979.
A rising senior, Hague is a health and physical education major and was chosen to the CoSIDA Academic All-District II Team, as well as the NJAC All-Academic Second Team in 2021. A Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction in 2020, she was also inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society this year.
“Korie is a perfect example of the great value to be gained through college sports. She is someone who has demonstrated the drive to excel on and off the field. Her outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments have earned her the prestigious recognition of Academic All-American and we celebrate this special honor with her,” said Dr. John Giannini, Rowan’s director of athletics.
The catcher batted .327 this season, for the fifth best average on the team. She posted 33 hits, with nine doubles, one triple and two home runs, while driving in 26 runs and scoring 15 for Rowan.
Hague was named to 2021 NFCA All-Region First Team and to the NJAC All-Conference First Team, while starting all 34 games for the 18th-ranked Profs, who went 27-7 and earned the top seed in the NJAC Championship.
Rowan Softball – Academic All-America Honorees
2007 - Jen Lake
2011 – Nicolina Veneziano
2012 - Nicolina Veneziano
2015 – Shilah Snead
2016 – Shilah Snead
2021 – Korie Hague