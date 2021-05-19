NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. >> Rowan University student-athletes Ashley Lechliter, Erin Scioli and Julia Grlica have been named to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Region teams for 2021 and are now eligible for the IWLCA All-American team to be announce in June. Lechliter and Scioli were chosen to the All-Boardwalk Region First Team with Grlica earning selection to the Second Team. It marks the first regional honors for all three players.
Lechliter (Cherry Hill, NJ/Cherry Hill West), a senior attack player, topped the team in scoring with a career-high 32 goals to go along with six assists. The team co-captain was named to the NJAC All-Conference First Team and closed out the regular season tallying 17 goals in the final three games, including a career-high seven goals in the win at Kean and six goals in a win at Stockton.
Scioli (Mt. Laurel, NJ/Lenape), a sophomore defender, was a starter in all 10 games this year for the Profs while also earning All-NJAC First Team honors. She picked up eight ground balls on the season and had six caused turnovers, one of the top numbers on the team.
Grlica (Jefferson, NJ/Jefferson Two), a senior midfielder, also earned All-Conference honors with first-team distinction. She registered career-highs offensively, topping the team with 15 assists while scoring a personal best 11 goals. The team co-captain had season-highs of three goals in two games, against Stockton and Kean.
The Profs went 3-7 overall but 2-2 in conference play, reaching the NJAC Semifinals before falling to eventual champion TCNJ.
Rowan's trio is among 272 student-athletes in Division III who earned selection to one of the All-Region teams.