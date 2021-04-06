LOUISVILLE, Ken. >> Former Rowan University women’s soccer goalkeeper Shelby Money has signed a contract with the Racing Louisville Football Club of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
A native of Vineland, Money is one of five trialists that were added to the 22-player roster before the NWSL’s deadline. The squad starts this weekend with the Challenge Cup, which is a preseason tournament against the Orlando Pride at Lynn Family Stadium.
“I think this is incredible,” said Rowan women’s soccer coach Scott Leacott. “This has been Shelby’s goal since she was a little girl. No one puts in more work than she has; she has put in countless hours to pursue her dream to be a professional athlete. I know as a program we could not be more ecstatic for her. She has certainly made the entire Rowan University community proud and we can’t wait to see her fulfill her dreams.”
Money previously was a reserve player for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and a non-rostered goalkeeper for Sky Blue FC and OL Reign. Last year, she was the goalkeepers coach at St. Joseph’s University.
Money played for the Profs from 2015-2018 and was a four-year starter. Her senior year, she had a 0.56 goals against average and eight shutouts. Money broke the school record for career shutouts with 36. She stopped 61 shots for an 85.9 save percentage.
Money was named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-America third team and the Scholar All-America second team. She was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year for the second time during her career. Money was a member of the South Atlantic and All-Conference first teams.
She was selected to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-East Region first team and Google Cloud/College Sports Information Director of America Academic All-District II Women’s Soccer Team. Money graduated with a bachelor’s in human performance in clinical settings.
She finished with a career 50-10-7 record, an 87.0 save percentage and a 0.47 goals against average. The Rowan Scholar-Athlete tied the University record for career wins (50) and holds the mark for best goals against average for a career (0.47).