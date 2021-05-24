NEW ORLEANS, LA >> Rowan’s Nicole Notarianni and Makayla Taylor were named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Atlantic All-Region Team.
Notarianni was selected in the 100 meter hurdles while Taylor earned the honor in the discus. The top-five individuals in each event from the region receive All-Region honors.
In the Atlantic Region, Notarianni finished third in the regular season with the time of 14.20. She recorded the personal record in the prelims of the 100 meter hurdles at the Rowan Last Chance Meet.
Notarianni has qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships.
This season, she won the 100 meter hurdles in 14.66 at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships. Notarianni was a member of the All-Conference first team.
Taylor finished fourth in the region. She had a throw of 128’ 8” (39.21 m) at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational. Taylor was chosen to the NJAC All-Conference second team in the shot put and the third team in the discus.
At the conference championships, she came in second in the shot put with 41’ 6.5” (12.66 m), which was a personal record. Taylor’s throw of 118’ 5” (36.10 m) in the discus took third place.
This year, the Rowan women’s track & field team took third place out of 10 teams at the NJAC Championships.