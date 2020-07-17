Rowan University’s Dominique Peters was named an All-Academic Athlete by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) while the Profs’ squad was recognized as an All-Academic Team.
Peters (Lawrenceville, NJ/Lawrenceville) was one of 477 student-athletes from 123 Division III institutions to be recognized, while Rowan’s team was one of 209 to be honored for academics as the Profs maintained a GPA of 3.5.
She was the 2020 NJAC champion in the high jump, setting a new school record of 5’ 5.75” (1.67 m). Peters was the NJAC’s Rookie of the Year and earned All-Conference first team honors in the high jump, while also being selected to the All-Atlantic Region team.
A senior athletic training major, Peters was selected a Rowan Scholar-Athlete and received NJAC All-Academic honorable mention.
To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, student-athletes must own a cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 and have either competed in an NCAA Indoor or Outdoor Championship, or finished the regular season ranked in the national top-50 in an individual event or in the national top-35 in a relay on the official NCAA Descending Order List.
Other area college notes include:
Ryan Daniel Gallagher of Medford has graduated from the UMass Lowell with a Bachelor of Music degree in sound recording technology.
Madison Fearon, a sophomore from Marlton, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Gabriella Ruocco of Marlton received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Forensic Science from the University of New Haven (Conn.).
Megan O'Malley of Marlton has been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference's (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll. O'Malley, a graduate of Cherokee High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley (Pa.) College women's swimming team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education.