PITMAN >> Five Rowan University student-athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) weekly honors for March 22 in the sports of baseball, women’s lacrosse and softball as announced by the conference.
Righthander Drew Ryback (Mantua, NJ) was the NJAC Pitcher of the Week as the ninth-ranked baseball team went 2-1 to open the year. The fifth-year senior pitched seven scoreless innings in the 6-1 season-opening win over Cabrini, keeping the Cavaliers without a hit through 5 2/3 innings. Ryback struck out nine, didn’t issue a walk and allowed just two hits while facing 23 batters. It was his fourth straight victory, dating back to last season.
Chris Curcio (Montvale, NJ) was chosen the NJAC Rookie of the Week in baseball as he made his first career start as shortstop in the win over Cabrini and went 2-for-5 with one run and one RBI. The sophomore, who played in only one game last season at pitcher, scored one of the Profs’ runs in the third inning as they took a 2-0 lead they would not relinquish.
Junior attack Elise Cohan (Far Hills, NJ) was named the NJAC Offensive Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse as she scored a career-high six goals to lead Rowan to its first win of the season, an 18-6 decision over Kean. She tallied four goals in the first half, including two in a row, as the Profs built up an 11-4 lead by halftime.
Goalkeeper Reilly Shaup (Mullica Hill, NJ) was selected as the women’s lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in the 18-6 win over Kean. The junior made 10 saves and posted a season-best save percentage of .625. Shaup limited the Cougars to just two goals in the second half and recorded a career-best for goals allowed in games that she has started.
Shortstop Payton McNair (Cinnaminson, NJ) was chosen as the NJAC Rookie of the Week in softball, as she batted .357 in a pair of doubleheaders. In the two-game sweep of Muhlenberg, she went 4-for-7 at the plate, scored two runs and drove in three. In the 5-3 win, McNair was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while she hit another triple in the nightcap, which was a 6-3 win in five innings. She also doubled in a loss at sixth-ranked Salisbury.