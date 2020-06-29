GLASSBORO >> Rowan University field hockey player Casey Wagner has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America At-Large Second Team.
A graduate of Timber Creek High School and native of Sicklerville, Wagner advanced to the Academic All-America ballot after her selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-District II Team.
A student-athlete must be at least a sophomore with a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average and be a starter or significant reserve to be nominated. CoSIDA honors the nation’s top student-athletes for their performances on the field and in the classroom.
Wagner was a starter on the Profs’ defense for four years. Last season, she led the squad with 10 assists and was ranked third in the conference. The back ended her senior season with 14 points and two goals.
She was named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-America third team. The team captain was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Defensive Player of the Year. Wagner was a South Atlantic All-Region and NJAC first team’s selection.
Wagner was chosen Rowan Athletics’ Woman of the Year and a member of the Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team. She was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athletic Honor Society and received the Clarence Slater Medallion for excellence in Chemical Engineering. Wagner graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.
In 2018, Wagner received the Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Division III Championships. The award is given to student-athletes at each national championship that have the highest grade point average. She is the first student-athlete at the University to receive the honor. A Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction, Wagner is a member of the NFHCA National Academic Squad and a NFHCA Scholars of Distinction. She has received NJAC All-Academic first team and honorable mention honors.