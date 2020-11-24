GLASSBORO >> The dates for the 2020-21 Browning Ross Winter Series 5K have been announced, with the 13-race series scheduled to begin Dec. 6 here.
The series will be held on the following Sundays: Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 (five-mile distance).
The 3.1-mile races start at 1 p.m. and are at a new location this year – the Harrison G. Shaw Sr. Bike Trail on Delsea Drive (Route 47) in Glassboro.
Registration and the start of the race will be held in the parking lot at the beginning of the trail at Awalt Drive, which is next to Acenda Integrated Health, 42 South Delsea Drive.
Registration is on the day of the race only. Entry fee is $7 for adults and $5 for students and age-group awards will be presented.
“It is a flat, accurate, wheel-measured course,” said race director Ringo Adamson.
Course records are Rob Rawls (14:56) for the men and Chelsea Ley (16:44) for the women.
The Browning Ross race series is a continuation of weekly year-round races put on for more than 40 years by two-time Olympian and South Jersey native Browning Ross.
Ross, who was known as the “Father of American Distance Running”, sponsored, directed, timed, and provided the prizes for thousands of low cost races in New Jersey and Philadelphia.
Ross also founded the Road Runners Club of America, to encourage running for all, which led to the running and racing boom of the 1970s.
Ross, who was 74 when he passed away on April 27, 1998, also started, wrote, edited and published the first running magazine “Long Distance Long”.
The series continues as a tribute to Ross’ many contributions to distance running in the country.
For more information, contact Adamson at 856-904-3543 or email tuffgangrunning@yahoo.com.