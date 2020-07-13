RVRHS Teacher Charged for Sexual Relationship with Student
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Richard W. Spitler have announced that a Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student while she was enrolled at the school.
Gary Jiampetti, 43, of Berlin, was charged with Official Misconduct (Second Degree). He was taken into custody this morning at his residence. A first appearance will be scheduled in Superior Court in Mount Holly, and the case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation was initiated after the BCPO and MHTPD received information that Jiampetti may have been involved in inappropriate behavior with female students. The investigation confirmed that a consensual sexual relationship existed between a student, who has since graduated, and Jiampetti, a health and physical education teacher.
The relationship occurred prior to the 2019-20 school year. The student was not a minor at the time. Further details are being withheld in an attempt to protect the former student’s identity.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO and MHTPD, with assistance from the Camden County Police Department. The lead BCPO investigator was Detective Erica Ridge. MHTPD investigators included Detective Sergeant Clifford Spencer, Detective Nicholas Dell-Priscoli and School Resource Officer Deborah Murillo.
Jiampetti will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Anyone with information concerning potentially illegal conduct involving this defendant is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.