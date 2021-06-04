SHAMONG >> Students in the Lenape Regional High School District's Heads Up, Eyes Forward safe driving campaign were named grand prize winners in the 11th Annual Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey (BIANJ) Champion Schools Competition.
The program challenges high schools throughout New Jersey to develop campaigns to address teen driving safety. Of the 41 schools that competed in this year's program, the Heads Up, Eyes Forward campaign was one of three grand prize winners. West Orange High School and Matawan Regional High School were also named winners.
The goal of the BIANJ Champion Schools Program is to partner with teens from schools across New Jersey to raise awareness of teen driving safety and to reduce teen driving injuries and deaths. Due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of school schedules, this year’s program challenged teams of students to create social media campaigns and virtual presentations or gatherings that can be shared within their schools and communities and across social media platforms. The competition culminated in a virtual awards showcase celebrating the work of all schools as well as announcing the grand prize winners. Each grand prize winner receives $10,000 courtesy of NJM Insurance Group.
Since the inception of the Champion Schools Program eleven years ago, the LRHSD and Heads Up, Eyes Forward have taken the top spot seven times. Just a few weeks prior to winning the Champion Schools Competition, Heads Up, Eyes Forward was awarded the $15,000 grand prize in the NJM Insurance Just Drive NJ PSA Video Contest. Shawnee High School senior John Oleniacz edited the 30-second public service announcement By The Numbers.
This year's campaign was produced by Lenape District Television Option 2 students Robbie Christ (Lenape), Jacob Klotz (Lenape), Jack Miller (Lenape), John Oleniacz (Shawnee), Alyssa Steinmetz (Lenape), Peter Wall (Lenape), Darren West (Shawnee), Branson Wilson (Lenape) and Christian Woods (Lenape).
The mission of Heads Up, Eyes Forward is to sustain and further spread the message of safe driving and the dangers of being distracted using new and innovative methods - including the Safe Driver of the Month preferred parking spot and video PSAs. Their safe driving messages reach 65,000 homes and 40 South Jersey municipalities on their local television channel. To reach people beyond their local community, they continue to champion their cause on social media with their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok accounts.