EVESHAM >> Samaritan recently announced three new appointments to its 17-member Board of Trustees: Robin Keyack of Marlton, Greg Payton of Blackwood and Dr. Raymond Ragland III of Philadelphia.
“We are excited to welcome these three exceptional professionals to Samaritan’s Board of Trustees,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, Samaritan president/CEO. “Their leadership, dedication and professional expertise will help guide our organization as we embark on the year ahead, continue to adapt to our ever-changing healthcare landscape and provide for the evolving needs of our community.”
Robin Keyack is Assistant Vice President for Ambulatory and Surgical Services at Shore Medical Center. She received her bachelor’s degree from University of the Sciences and has served as a member of its Board of Trustees since 2014. With more than 30 years of hospital leadership and executive experience, Keyack has dedicated her career to medication safety initiatives and has served as co-chair of the NJ Quality Improvement Advisory Committee.
Greg Payton is Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion at PNC and also serves as an adjunct professor at Rowan University. He holds two bachelor’s degrees from Rowan University and University of Phoenix, as well as a master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from Drexel University. A retired Senior Military Officer in the U.S. Army Reserves, Payton is the recipient of numerous service awards and honors, including the U.S. Army Meritorious Service Medal.
Raymond Ragland III, MD is a board-certified hand surgeon with Virtua Health. Dr. Ragland received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his orthopedic residency at Howard University Hospital and his fellowship training at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital (a University Hospital of Columbia University). A retired military medical officer in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Ragland is dedicated to serving underrepresented communities.