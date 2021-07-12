EVESHAM >> Samaritan, the not-for-profit healthcare provider offering hospice, grief support, palliative care, and primary care has named longtime employee Susan McCann, MSW, as its new Chief Operating Officer.
“We are thrilled to announce Susan McCann as Samaritan’s new COO,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, president and CEO of Samaritan. “Susan’s compassion for people and passionate dedication to her work and our organization have made her an invaluable member of our leadership team for nearly two decades.”
McCann, who has been with Samaritan since 2003, has previously held the positions of vice president of human resources, director of human resources, and manager of social work and bereavement services. In her new role as Chief Operating Officer, McCann will oversee all of Samaritan’s clinical services as well as human resources, information technology, and volunteer services.
“Susan’s knowledge of the inner workings of our organization and expertise in the field of human resources are invaluable assets and will help ensure her success as she transitions into this new position,” continued Boccolini.
Prior to joining Samaritan, McCann spent 16 years in clinical and administrative roles for several not-for-profit healthcare organizations. She served the AIDS population as a medical social worker in long-term care, as well as in acute care and outpatient settings. She also performed in administrative roles at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Central NC Chapter, Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, and the AIDS Coalition of Southern New Jersey.
McCann holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with a specialization in administration. She currently resides in Mount Laurel.
For more information on Samaritan, visit www.SamaritanNJ.org.