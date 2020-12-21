TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School has announced Morgan Crothers as its 2021 Teacher of the Year and Debra Doolittle as the 2021 Educational Services Professional of the Year.
Crothers and Doolittle were nominated by colleagues, who praised each for their dedication and commitment to Seneca’s student body.
“Morgan is the consummate professional," said Seneca assistant principal Dr. Sean Cassel. "As a special education teacher, Morgan works tirelessly to ensure that her students achieve success. Outside of the classroom, Morgan’s impact can be felt by every student and staff member at Seneca. I’m grateful that I get the opportunity to work with her every day, and I’m also proud to know her. She’s a great ambassador for education.”
"Morgan's organizational and time management skills are impeccable. Despite juggling what seems like a million tasks at once, she never drops a ball - or even appears to be juggling for that matter. Every student and teacher always gets Morgan's best. I'm not entirely convinced that she doesn't have superpowers," Well special education teacher Amanda Wells aid laughing. "I'm also in awe of her ability to get reluctant students to complete their work and do their best. It's impressive and it reflects the relationships that she's formed with these kids."
Doolittle is known throughout Seneca for her ability, as a paraprofessional, to connect with and guide the students she works with.
“Deb is the type of person who will do anything to help a student," said Cassel. "She’s been a go-to person during this pandemic to help students with anything they need. I appreciate her for all that she does for Seneca. Not only is she is she a great paraprofessional, she is a big Seneca fan – someone who can often been seen at Seneca events and supporting all students in their endeavors.”
Doolittle is also known for her involvement outside the classroom, where she is a regular at Seneca activities, cheering and encouraging Seneca’s students to shine their brightest. You’ll even find her building relationships with and encouraging students as they navigate the hallways of the building. Her caring and commitment are a constant at Seneca.
"Deb is amazing to work with," said English teacher Julia Smith. "She was assigned to a student in my class and I was amazed by her ability to help her assigned student do and be his best - no matter what kind of day he was having. Even more impressive were Deb's connections with all the students in the class. She was part of every conversation and lesson. She supported all of us. We're lucky to have her at Seneca."