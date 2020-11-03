TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School senior Julia Greeley has been honored as the Senior Student Spotlight award winner for October.
The award is given by New Jersey state assemblyman Ryan Peters, who celebrates a different senior each month, “in light of the difficult year they are navigating and the achievements they are accomplishing.”
Seneca school counselor Chad Devino nominated Greeley for the award. Devino explained that when he heard of the award he, “thought of Julia first thing because of her academic and athletic prowess."
"Julia is a scholar-athlete and I knew she was a force when she first came out for cross country in the fall of her freshman year," said Devino, who coaches girls cross country at Seneca.
"Julia moved over to pole vaulting her sophomore year and has been dominating every year. Julia is the full package and my favorite thing about her is that her accomplishments don’t go to her head. She is humble, kind and will always strive to be better. She is personable, outgoing and will go far in this world.”
In the Facebook post through which he announced the winner, Peters noted that: “This award fits Julia perfectly. She’s been described by her peers and faculty as, ‘never taking the easy way out, never doing anything halfway and never quitting.’ Those traits will carry her well through life beyond high school."
Peters continued: “Julia is a scholar-athlete who ranks No. 1 in her class and is one of the best pole vaulters in Seneca’s school history. Although she has broken a ton of records, she’s described as humble and puts her all into her education as well. I have no doubt Julia is destined for great things.”