TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School senior Cassidy Strittmatter is being honored with the New Jersey Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (NJAIAW) Woman of the Year Award.
The award honors senior high-school and college athletes who have been recognized as high achieving in academics, student leadership, service and athletics.
As noted on the organization’s website, “the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) was established in 1971 to provide governance and leadership in the assurance of standards of excellence and educational soundness in women's intercollegiate athletics.”
“This award means so much to me and is a huge success for what I have always worked to accomplish as a student-athlete,” noted Strittmatter. “I am so honored and thankful to be recognized for such an upstanding achievement.”
“In light of the trials of my senior year, this recognition has allowed me to reflect on the amazing academic, leadership, and athletic opportunities I have had at Seneca High School,” she added. “I am so thankful for all of the support I have received from my family, friends, and Seneca High School staff.”
Strittmatter will continue her academic studies and athletic endeavors at James Madison University, where she will play field hockey.