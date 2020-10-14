TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School senior Sabrina Capoli will address school board members from throughout the state Oct. 20 when she delivers the keynote address at the annual New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) Workshop.
“I was asked to be the keynote speaker at this workshop by Patricia Maillet, the Business Development Director at the NJSBA, who had heard of my accomplishments,” explained Capoli. “When I first found out that they wanted me to be the keynote speaker, I was honestly speechless. I felt so honored that they would ask me, only a senior in high school, to share my insight and give me such a huge platform to do so. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Due to COVID-19 the workshop will be virtual, instead of being held in-person in Atlantic City as in prior years. Over the three days there will be multiple live and on-demand training sessions for board members to attend. Seneca's Capoli will help set the stage for the workshops that follow.
“My goal for this speech is to give insight to the student perspective: the challenges we have faced, and my hopes for the future,” she explained. Capoli hopes to help board members better understand the student experience throughout the pandemic.
“This for the 1.4 million students' voices who need to be heard,” she added.