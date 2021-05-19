TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School senior Matthew Miller has been chosen to receive the prestigious New Jersey Governor's Award in Arts Education for 2021.
“I was definitely surprised when I received the news,” explained Miller. “I didn’t know anything about the Governor’s Award when I found out, other than some of the fantastic musicians that were given this award in the past couple years.”
The Governor's Awards in Arts Education program was established in 1980, to celebrate artistic excellence and create visibility, awareness and appreciation for the impact that the arts have on our lives and culture. These awards represent the highest honor given in New Jersey, honoring the outstanding creative achievements of students, the promotion and support of arts education by educators and arts organizations.
“This award is certainly an honor to receive,” Miller noted. “The recipient is selected to represent ‘tens of thousands of student musicians throughout the state of New Jersey.’ There were plenty of other students that would have been equally deserving of receiving this award, but luckily, I was chosen.”
Miller attributed his success to his family, teachers, and band directors. He also noted his gratitude for the competition opportunities created by the NJMEA and NJAJE, which have allowed him to “perform amongst some of the best young musicians in the state.”
The annual award ceremony — free and open to the public — is held every Spring to honor award recipients. Due to the pandemic, the event was moved to a virtual platform.
The annual awards ceremony will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 and will be live streamed via YouTube, Facebook Live and on their website at www.njgaae.org. Approximately 100 students and 15 arts leaders will be honored.