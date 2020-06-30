Seneca High School sophomore Alexandra S. Miller of Tabernacle was recently selected to the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), the organization announced last month.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Alexandra has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS founder and chairman Claes Nobel. “Alexandra is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
In addition to being highly academic, Miller also plays soccer, winter track and softball at Seneca and is on a nationally ranked club softball team, Jersey Intensity 16U KOD/Martin, where she plays short stop, second base and outfield for the squad that travels all over the country to play in college showcases.
A nationally ranked sophomore player by Extra Innings, Miller earned a varsity letter in softball her freshman year, but missed her entire sophomore season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Miller has been named to the honor roll her freshman and sophomore years, as well as a member of student government and the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America).
"It's quite an honor to be selected by the NSHSS,” said Miller. “It shows my hard work in the classroom is paying off. Seneca provides me with great teachers and opportunities. I want to share this with my parents (Karen and Jack) who are very supportive both with school work and countless hours of softball training, games and travel."
The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” said NSHSS president James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Alexandra build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Miller plans to study neuroscience and play softball in college.
"It would be great to play softball in college, but I realize that it's four for 40 - my four years of college to set me up for the next 40 years of life,” said Miller. “My batting average is a whole lot better than that!"
“We are very proud of Alex as she continues to exhibit a strong work ethic through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alexandra’s father Jack. “She is by all means, a great example of a ‘great kid’.”