TABERNACLE >> - Seneca High School will host a trick-or-treat event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 here.
Seneca students and staff have planned a fun and safe event by working together to create inventive solutions that ensure the safety of those participating.
This year, Seneca students will be stationed outside around the perimeter of the school while guests drive through to see the costumed students and displays. Trick-or-treaters will stay in their cars, circling the perimeter of Seneca while stopping at each group's table/display for candy.
“It will look a lot different than previous years,” said Renee Collins, the event co-coordinator. “Trick or treating will take place around the perimeter of the school with each club having a table and their own decorations. Candy will be given out using no contact and students will be wearing gloves and masks. Each club will be coming up with their own system to distribute candy (to the cars), but some type of apparatus will be used.”
The fun and inventive ways students distribute candy will add to the festivity of this year’s event.
The distribution apparatus will vary for different groups - some groups have already decorated long tubes to send candy through, while others have different plans.
“Students will get creative,” Collins said. “Come out for a little Halloween fun at Seneca.”
Guests are encouraged to wear masks, and will remain in their cars for the entire event.