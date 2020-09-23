GLASSBORO >> Sept. 23 is the anniversary of the Rowan University women’s soccer team’s first-ever game in 1995.
On that date, the women’s soccer team traveled to Montclair State University for the initial contest in the program’s history at the university. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Forward Crystal Feo gave the Profs a 1-0 advantage at 28:06 and the Red Hawks came back to tie the score at the 75th minute. Goalkeeper Danielle Palaia made three saves. Feo ended the season with 17 points, six goals and five assists.
The Profs went on to finish the year with a 7-2-1 record. After the tie, the team won five straight games and the first four were shutouts. Rowan shutout FDU-Florham (3-0), Villa Julie (3-0), St. Elizabeth (8-0) and St. Joseph’s (NY) (3-0) then defeated Bloomfield (3-1). The Profs also had wins over Cabrini (2-1) and at Villa Julie (3-0).
In 25 seasons, the women’s soccer team has played 471 games and compiled a 331-105-35 overall record. The Profs have had a winning record every season. The mark for wins in a season stands at 17 (17-3-2, 1999; 17-3-1, 2009 and 17-4-0, 2013).
Rowan’s best won-lost record is 16-1-2 in 2008. Since 1995, the women’s soccer team has advanced to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament 13 times. The program has produced 136 All-Conference, 18 New Jersey Athletic Conference major award, 41 All-Region and six All-American players.