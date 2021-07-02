EVESHAM >> On May 1 and 20, the same suspect committed smash and grab style burglaries during the overnight hours at the Pantry One, 479 West Marlton Pike here, by smashing the front window of the business with a scissor jack.
The suspect would then enter the business and steal cigarettes before fleeing. Through an extensive joint investigation with multiple agencies in Burlington, Camden, and Salem counties, the suspect was identified as Tony Petrozelli, 50, of Fairless Hills, Pa., after physical evidence linked him to the scenes.
Petrozelli was charged accordingly with the offenses (burglary, 3rd degree, 2 counts; theft, 3rd degree, 2 counts; criminal mischief, 4th degree, 2 counts) committed within Evesham Township and is currently incarcerated in the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia awaiting extradition.