EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School principal Donna Charlesworth has announced that Alisha Farmer, Arjun Mannan, Jihyung Kim, Priyam Modi, Jordan Stein, Avi Desai and Akhil Kalapatapu have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Approximately, 34,000 Commended Students, throughout the nation, are being recognized for their outstanding academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 high scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).