MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School has announced Spanish teacher Renee Toliver as the 2021 Teacher of the Year and Lauren Szemere of the Child Study Team the 2021 Educational Services Professional of the Year.
Toliver, in her 18th year as a Spanish teacher at Shawnee, has been the head coach of the field hockey team for the past 15 years and co-advises the Class of 2022.
Toliver also serves on the VOICES (Various Opportunities for Instructional Cooperative Experiences and Support) committee at Shawnee, where she leads Collegiality Café’s, which are opportunities for staff members to run short professional development sessions for other staff members. Toliver earned her master’s degree in Spanish language and culture from the University of Salamanca in Spain.
Lauren Szemere has 16 years of experience in education, including the last six in her current role as Learning Disabilities Teaching Consultant at both Cherokee and Shawnee.
Szemere works to support teachers, students, and families in academic, social, and emotional learning and currently serves on the Intervention and Referral Services team.