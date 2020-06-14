Eric Biehn of Medford recently graduated from Duke University where he majored in Public Policy with minors in Chinese and Visual Media studies.
Biehn was chosen as the Duke Public Policy commencement speaker. He delivered his speech online and will present it live in Cameron Indoor Stadium in the spring.
A 2016 Shawnee High School graduate, Biehn had the privilege of giving the high school graduation speech as the valedictorian and class president. He accepted a job as a healthcare consultant in Atlanta, Ga.
Other local college notes:
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown (Pa.) University: Kate M. Bradshaw of Southampton, Olivia E. Buccilli of Mount Laurel; Sean W. Cassel of Marlton; Lyndsay K. Craig of Marlton, Alyssa C. Fox of Shamong; Kaden S. Hastie of Tabernacle; Julianne M. Hewitt of Medford; Emily M. Meale of Tabernacle; Lauren A. Mosser of Tabernacle; Kenady M. O’Neil of Medford; Alexandra Quigg of Marlton; Darian R. Reimels of Medford; Emily E. Rudderow of Tabernacle; Audrey A. Schwarz of Medford; Alexa Q. Spilis of Tabernacle; Joseph M. Thompson of Marlton; Owen W. Volkerijk of Medford and Collin K. Wickramaratna of Marlton.
Andrew M. Bulmer of Southampton has graduated from Fairfield (Ct.) University.
Megan O'Malley of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Lebanon Valley (Pa.) College. A graduate of Cherokee High School, O'Malley is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education.
Riley Bednar of Tabernacle has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education from the College of Charleston (S.C).
Cainan Liddawi of Shamong has been to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Vermont Tech.
Emily Kingsmore of Maple Shade graduated from Capital (Ohio) University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in Early Childhood Education.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at the College of William & Mary (Va.): John Kearns and Teresa Ruona of Medford and Lucas Harsche, Alyssa Slovin and Samantha Sorid of Mount Laurel.
The following local students have graduated from Muhlenberg (Pa.) College: Frank Caterina of Shamong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Accounting; Scott Fayan of Mount Laurel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a minor in Mathematics and Philosophy; Kristen Paige of Tabernacle graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre; Jason Richwall of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology; Ryan Stewart of Marlton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics; Jessica Szasz of Mount Laurel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience and a minor in Dance.
John Kearns of Medford has graduated from the College of William & Mary (Va.) with a BAIH degree.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bloomsburg (Pa.) University: Grace Castiglia of Marlton; Daniel Kurp of Vincentown; Kevin Jenkins of Medford; Erika Johnson of Mount Laurel; Anne Rollins of Shamong; Dana Sheply of Maple Shade and Jennie Slimm of Marlton.
Zaria Robinson of Maple Shade has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Austin Peay State (Tenn.) University.
The following local students have graduated from Shenandoah (Va.) University: James Papeika of Maple Shade graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice and Jessica Daunoras of Shamong graduated with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
Merrick Lavinsky and Carlos Obregon, both of Marlton, have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.
Tyler Richards of Medford has committed to attend Albright (Pa.) College, beginning fall 2020. A graduate of Shawnee High School, Richards plans to study Business Administration: Management, Marketing and Communications: Public Relations and Advertising.