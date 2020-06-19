GETTYSBURG, PA. >> Recent Gettysburg University graduate Liza Barr of Medford added yet another major award to her stocked trophy case after being named Academic All-America Women's At-Large First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
The Academic All-America Team represents the pinnacle of athletic and academic achievement and has been a staple in collegiate sports since 1952. Barr is the first Gettysburg student-athlete to land Academic All-America status in two years and she is the first Bullet to garner first-team accolades in four years. Additionally, she becomes the first Gettysburg women's lacrosse Academic All-American since Nicole Ditillo (2010 graduate) earned the second of her two nods in 2010. Barr is the 27th Gettysburg student-athlete overall to gain national academic status from CoSIDA.
Barr's on-field credentials are impressive to say the least. She was a two-time first-team All-American and was tagged Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-Centennial Conference First Team, and All-Metro Region First Team in 2019. She was well on her way to similar laurels in the shortened 2020 campaign, producing nine goals and team highs in both assists (14) and points (23) through five games. Barr was named a first-team All-American by Inside Lacrosse this season.
A two-time first-team Academic All-District selection, Barr ended her career as one of the top offensive performers in program history. She tallied 238 points on 122 goals and 116 assists in just 68 games. She finished fifth in career assists and ninth in career points at Gettysburg. In 2019, Barr led all of NCAA Division III and set school and conference records with 75 assists. She tallied 127 points overall in 2019, which marked the second-highest total in school history. In the second round of the national playoffs against Westminster (Pa.) College last spring, she set school and conference records with 13 assists and 15 points.
A graduate of Shawnee High School, Barr began her collegiate lacrosse career by helping the Bullets claim back-to-back NCAA Division III championships in 2017 and 2018. She earned a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team after pouring in a career-high five goals as Gettysburg topped No. 4 Middlebury College 11-9 for the NCAA trophy in 2018. That performance landed her a spot in Sports Illustrated's Faces in the Crowd section.
While maintaining a peak level of performance on the field, Barr was equally impressive in the classroom. She maintained one of the highest grade-point averages among all student-athletes at Gettysburg with a 3.90. Barr was tabbed to the Phi Beta Kappa and Omicron Delta Kappa honor societies and she was given the Clair B., Mary E., and Constance Noerr (Baker) Memorial Award, which is presented to a female senior on the basis of proficiency in athletics, scholarship, and character. She was also the recipient of the John Edgar Baublitz Pi Lambda Sigma Award in Management. Barr graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Organization and Management Studies.
Additionally, Barr has been selected as Gettysburg's nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year, which honors the top female student-athlete in the country.
The At-Large category of the Academic All-America program includes 14 different sports ranging from beach volleyball to water polo and covers all three seasons of competition. Barr was one of two lacrosse players to land first-team status this year. She was also one of two women's lacrosse representatives from the Centennial Conference. Swarthmore College's Sadie Camilliere was named third-team Academic All-America.