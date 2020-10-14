MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School seniors Aleesha Deshmukh, Elias Durr, Mackenzie Kelleher, Brian Muller, Anshul Shetty and Nicholas Wagner have been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Commended Students are being recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the qualifying test used for program entry.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
“Shawnee High School is excited to celebrate the academic achievement of our Commended Students. They have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said Shawnee principal Matthew Campbell