MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School junior Samantha Thomas has been accepted to the All-Eastern Mixed Choir.
The most musically talented students were selected from the Eastern region of the country. The group will prepare momentously challenging music performed under the leadership of prominent conductors in the biennial event. A virtual 2021 Eastern Division Honor Ensemble program will take place March 4-6.
“We are extremely proud of Samantha. She has worked tirelessly over the last few years to refine her craft, and it shows," said Shawnee music teacher Robert Joubert. "This honor is reserved for only the most dedicated and talented students around. Samantha has not only worked to improve her own abilities, but contributed in leadership to our program.”