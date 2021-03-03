MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School’s Kids for Wish Kids Club hosted its fourth annual Magic Show Feb. 18.
The show had more than 100 virtual attendees and raised $4,800 for the New Jersey chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Former Shawnee student Jake Strong volunteered his time to provide a fantastic virtual performance.
The show was also bittersweet as the club’s long-time advisor, Diane Kelly, is retiring at the end of this year. The club surprised Kelly with a magic trick of their own, having dozens of letters from former students appear in her doorway at home in a special surprise.
The club thanked Kelly for her years of volunteer work in running the club and her efforts to help the club raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“Having been the Kids-for-Wish Kids advisor as well as the coordinator for the Give Kids the World Village volunteer trip since 2010 has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," said Kelly. "To cap off all that time, Jake Strong played a trick at his final Shawnee Magic Show that I will never forget. He enlisted former club members and trip participants to write letters to me to tell about what their time in the club and at the Village meant to them. So many former and current students wrote about how 'life changing' their time volunteering has been to them. These letters affirmed all the hours and effort that were put into the planning, fundraising and meetings over all these years really had a positive and long-lasting impact on the students."
Kelly conintinued: "What more can a teacher ask of her time spent working with teens? I truly felt that all the students that traveled with me to volunteer and who worked to raise money to grant wishes for kids facing critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish New Jersey, became my 'kids.' What a way to take a final bow as I resign from a career that defined who I am as a person. It will now be a challenge to answer the question, 'What do you do?' Thank you to all in the Shawnee Community that supported all the efforts of the Kids for Wish Kids Club for so long!”