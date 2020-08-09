GALLOWAY >> The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer will be contested without fans in attendance when the tournament is held Sept. 28 to Oct 4, 2020 at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel here. The decision was announced by tournament officials after consulting with public health officials and the LPGA.
“I cannot thank our partners at ShopRite, Acer and Eiger enough for their support as we navigate through these unique times,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.“They have been committed to providing our players with a valuable opportunity to compete during this limited season and continuing to give back to the community as the tournament has done for more than 30 years. While this year’s tournament will certainly be different without the great fan support on-site, I hope all of our local fans will tune into Golf Channel to watch their favorite players and we can’t wait until we can all be together again.”
ShopRite has raised more than $35 million for regional charities through its decades long association with the LPGA and that commitment will continue this year. ShopRite has been an active supporter of communities during the current health crisis, supporting regional food banks and essential frontline workers.
“The charitable component of the ShopRite LPGA Classic has always been a hallmark of the event,” noted Joe Sheridan, President & COO of Wakefern Food Corp. “Especially in these troubled times, the demand on food banks and other charities is greater than ever. The funds raised will help more than two dozen charities serve and care for those in need.”
As part of the announcement, this year’s tournament will expand from three to four competitive rounds. All four rounds will be televised live on Golf Channel and broadcast to more than 170 countries and territories worldwide.
“While we are disappointed we won’t be able to host the best fans in professional golf this year, the health and safety of our community and the women who compete on the LPGA tour come first,” said Bill Hansen, Tournament Director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer. “We want to thank ShopRite, Acer – and all of our partners – who have been pivotal in allowing us to continue to provide this playing opportunity for the best golfers in the world.”
Visit www.ShopRiteLPGAClassic.com for more information about the television schedule.
The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer is one of the largest and most prestigious events on the LPGA tour. It is held annually in Atlantic City on the Bay Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel. To date, ShopRite has donated more than $35 million to regional charities through its association with the LPGA. The event is owned and operated by Eiger Marketing Group, a global marketing and event management agency. Eiger owns/operates annual LPGA tournaments in Los Angeles, Tampa and Atlantic City, as well as a number of other sporting and lifestyle events throughout the year.